A judge will decide later this month whether a local man accused of brutally attacking and killing several homeless people last summer is competent to stand trial.

Jon David Guerrero, 39, was in a San Diego courtroom on Wednesday morning for his competency hearing. But the judge postponed the hearing until Feb. 22 to give Guerrero’s defense attorney time to read over a new psychological report.

Guerrero is charged in the deaths of five homeless people in San Diego, some of whom were killed with railroad spikes. Last month, he was charged in a sixth attack of an 83-year-old woman on July 13, 2016.

Guerrero is accused in five attacks that began July 3 of last year, and authorities believe he acted alone.

The dramatic homicide investigation first surfaced when police found the badly burned body of 53-year-old Angelo de Nardo near train tracks in Bay Ho. Investigators say they believe the homeless man died before he was set on fire.

On July 4, two homeless men were discovered attacked within an hour of each other in Bay Ho and Ocean Beach in the early hours of morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

They both suffered severe trauma to the upper body. 61-year-old Manuel Mason remains in critical condition. 41-year-old Shawn Longley died from the vicious assault.

On July 6, 23-year-old Derek Vahidy was found attacked and lit on fire in Pantoja Park near State and G Streets. He later died in the hospital.

Guerrero was arrested on July 15 after a fifth man was attacked at 18th and C streets.