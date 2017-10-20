NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports the latest in a lawsuit filed by a water polo coach after he was accused of molestation and suspended from teaching at Coronado High School. (Published Friday, Oct. 20, 2017)

The judge ruled in favor of the Coronado Unified School District Friday, denying a water polo coach's motion to sue them after he was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a middle school boy in 2011.

Randy Burgess was accused of sexual molestation by a former student but has denied the allegations. The district placed him on paid administrative leave in April after the allegations surfaced.

Burgess filed a lawsuit against the district to be reinstated, saying no charges were ever filed against him. He and his lawyer argued the district has been unfair and leaving them in limbo while the investigation into the claim continues.

Judge Eddie Sturgeon ruled Friday that Coronado Unified did not suspend Burgess illegally or go against any California laws when they placed him on administrative leave after receiving the claim.

Sturgeon said because the district is looking into allegations that go back 5 years, it's going to take longer for the investigation to be completed.

"Rita Byers, Assistant Superintendent of the district stated under oath the investigation is ongoing additional details have come to life, additional witnesses have been identified and interviewed as recently as September 2017," Sturgeon said.

But he did add that the district should not "drag out" the investigation and should let Burges know where he stands.

NBC 7 spoke with Burgess, who said he was upset with the decision.

"The district is not providing me any information and is leaving it open-ended and the initial claim is outrageous. I'm innocent," Burgess said. "They had over six and a half months to take care of their investigation. All I wanted out of this is to get back into the classroom and do what I've been doing for over half my life."

Thursday night, dozens of community members had gathered at the Coronado Unified School District meeting to show their support for Burgess. One former student collected 1,200 petition signatures to have Burgess reinstated.

Many parents and former students told NBC 7, they were not frustrated by the allegations or the investigation, but rather the waiting game they say Burgess has been forced to play.

According to the Coronado Police Department, no criminal charges have been filed against Burgess.