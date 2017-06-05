Father of 5 Killed by DUI Suspect in Vista Remembered at Memorial | NBC 7 San Diego
Father of 5 Killed by DUI Suspect in Vista Remembered at Memorial

The couple was jogging near the intersection S. Melrose and Shadowridge drived when they were hit by the car

By Samantha Tatro and Nicole Gomez

    The couple were on the sidewalk when they were hit, according to police. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports.  

    (Published Friday, June 2, 2017)

    A father of five struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver as he was jogging was remembered as a loving stay-at-home dad, devoted to his family. 

    Nanglee Vang, 40, was out for a jog with his wife Friday evening along the 1500 block of South Melrose and Shadowridge Drives in Vista when the driver, identified as Abraham Juarez Perea, 24, of Oceanside, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of his car and jumped the curb.

    The vehicle plowed into both of the joggers then struck a light pole and came to a halt.

    Nanglee, a stay-at-home father, was killed the day before his birthday. The crash left his wife hospitalized. She suffered a broken collarbone, broken ribs, a head wound and a punctured lung.

    Nanglee was father to five kids, aged two to 16. 

    A family member told NBC 7 that Nanglee pushed his wife out of the way and took the brunt of the fatal impact. 

    Deputies said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the deadly crash.

    The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

    Published at 2:50 PM PDT on Jun 4, 2017 | Updated at 2:39 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017

