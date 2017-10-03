Jason Aldean performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

After a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas where Jason Aldean was performing, the singer canceled his upcoming show in San Diego.

In a statement, the singer said he decided to cancel the upcoming weekend shows "out of respect for the victims, their families, and our fans."

Shows scheduled for the weekend in Los Angeles and Anaheim were also canceled.

Anyone who purchased tickets for those shows can get their refunds from they bought tickets.

The shows will resume next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Oct. 12.



The statement also read, in part:

"Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through this together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do--play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can't play this weekend and I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed."

Aldean was performing onstage Sunday night when gunman Stephen Paddock began shooting at concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino nearby. More than 500 people were injured and 59 were killed.

At least 45 people remain in critical condition.

At this time, the motive for the horrific mass shooting is not known.

In a message posted to his Instagram account on Monday night, Aldean said he's praying for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting saying his "heart aches."

"I truly don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in," his post read, in part.

The singer issued a rallying cry for Americans to unite and "stand together as one!"