San Diego’s Winter Sunshine Returns

Although a wind advisory remains in effect for San Diego County, locals and visitors soaked in the sunshine Saturday, some even taking to the water on the first clear, rain-free weekend in a while.

NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala forecasted a clear, sunny day – with gusts, too – with temperatures in the upper-60s for the coast, low-70s in the valleys, low-50s for the mountains, and deserts mid-60s. The wind advisory is set to expire at 4 p.m. Saturday.

At the bay, NBC 7 spotted lots of people enjoying the water and sun, partaking in activities like paddle-boarding and kayaking. The sunshine helped keep them warm – although some spectators on the sand traded in their flip-flops for boots.

Lots of locals headed to Torrey Pines Golf Course on Saturday, too, to enjoy the third day of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. The golf tournament is known for its breathtaking vistas of the ocean.

