Jamul Woman Says Pet Ducks Stolen From Home

A woman in Jamul, who is recovering from throat cancer surgery, had her pet ducks stolen from her yard, according to the homeowner.

Ginger Miller has 11 other birds. The stolen ducks were two mated pairs that were meant to be a gift for her daughter, said Emma Hill.

Hill rents her home out to Miller who is currently in New York, recovering from surgery.

She told NBC 7, Miller runs an animal rescue called Jadas Run, named after a rescue dog Miller had become attached to. The four ducks had also been a rescue, according to Hill.

Miller is in the process of moving to Jamul from New York. In the meantime, Hill said she has been caring for Miller's pets, including the ducks.

Monday, Hill said she came back from the emergency room and noticed the ducks were gone.

"I thought it was strange," she said, adding that the pools used for the ducks had been emptied out and put up against the side of her house.

She said she is confident the ducks were stolen.

"I don’t know any of this for sure, but we can’t think of anything else that would make sense," she said.



That evening, Hill walked around her property and said she heard quacking but could not find where it was coming from. So she put up a post on Facebook, asking anyone with a drone to help her survey the area.

"I thought if someone had a drone, we could fly it around and see something," she said.



Hill said Casi Cielo Farm and Winery is offering free wine tasting to anyone with a drone who could come out to help.