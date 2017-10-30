Jamul Community Alarmed After Assault, Burglary in Broad Daylight

An assault and burglary in Jamul in the middle of the day on Saturday has placed people in the community a bit on edge.

Many told NBC7 this is a place they moved to get away from the dangers of city life.

“This is really scary for this community," said Marie Mueller, who has lived in Jamul for 38 years. "I've never heard of anything like that.”

The homes in the area are spread out along winding roads. Woody Carr was picking up his kids after school when he spoke with NBC7. He said the news was unnerving.

“It's pretty surprising actually, because it's I mean this is a pretty rural community,” Carr said.

San Diego Deputies said the burglary and assault happened along Lyon's Valley Road.

A 78-year-old man arrived home around 12:30 p.m. to find a man burglarizing his home. The victim was shoved to the ground, and the suspect took off with jewelry and cash.

Laura Norman has been a long time resident in Jamul and says people in this community look out for each other.

“It's just such a great area, very family oriented," Norman said. "People are wonderful out here. I just can't believe that that would happen. I'm so sorry for the man.”

Some said there are lots of homeowners with dogs and other means to protect themselves and their families.

“Luckily for that guy he didn't end up meeting his maker that day, ” Carr said, referring to the robber.

Residents like Mueller said they are taking precautions since the incident.

"I'm going to be locking my windows and closing my gates, and being a little more cautious," said Mueller. "I always thought that those things happened more in town, but in this day and age you just never know."

The Sheriff’s department released a sketch of the suspect, who is thought to be about 30 years old, 5' foot 8", and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan, long-sleeved shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.