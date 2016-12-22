Authorities at the scene of a jack knifed big rig on Interstate 15 North near Interstate 8 on Dec. 22, 2016.

At least 60 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto Interstate 15 N in Mission Valley Thursday night when the driver of a big rig lost control and crashed into the center median, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials.

The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 7:02 p.m. Thursday on I-15N just south of Interstate 8, officers said. The location is near Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the front end of the 18-wheeler - with Ralph's Grocery Store logos on the truck - crumbled.

CHP officers say the driver lost control, jack knifed and slammed into a concrete barrier. The driver is expected to be okay.

The impact tore of the truck's two fuel tanks, leaving at least 60 gallons of diesel fuel spilling onto the highway. CHP officers said most of that fuel was washed away by the rain, and they are using buckets to train the rest from the tank.

Still, Hazmat crews responded to the scene as well as San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Hazmat officials are working to help clean up the mess.

The crash left a heavy backup south of the crash at the start of the holiday weekend after crews shut down several lanes of the freeway to deal with the crash.

No other information was immediately available.