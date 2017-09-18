JLSD to Host 'Mad Hatter' Gala to Support Foster Youth

It will not be directly out of a Lewis Carroll’s novel, but it may have the potential to be just as magical.

In November, the Junior League of San Diego (JLSD) will host a Mad Hatter Tea Party-themed gala to help combat human trafficking and assist young people who are transitioning out of foster care.

JLSD is part of an international organization voted to the empowerment of women through their service in the community.

"While enjoying the whimsical festivities, guests can support programs that change lives for foster youth and victims of human trafficking," said Rachel Scatizzi, JLSD president. "The Junior League of San Diego is made up of hundreds of women who fight for positive changes like these in our community, and this is the biggest opportunity of the year to support their work."

During the evening, the JLSD will also recognize influential community members like Dairrick Hodges. A former foster care child, Hodges now leads several local programs, supporting young people in the shift from foster care to the outside world by exposing them to the arts.

Guests--who are expected to dress in black-tie attire and in Mad Hatter costumes--will be greeted with live music, auctions, cocktails and a gourmet dinner.

All proceeds from the night will go toward local foster children who aged out of the system and in the fight against human trafficking.

The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Morgan Run Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You can get more information here.