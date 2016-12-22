San Diego Chargers fans react during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium on October 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It only costs $6 to see one of the San Diego Chargers’ final games of the season.

That’s not a typo. Yes, an NFL game costs only one digit to attend if you purchase the ticket on Stubhub.

That’s likely because the outdoor game is in frigid Cleveland on Christmas Eve and matches up the dead-last Browns with the Bolts.

Still, when you compare that to other prices of NFL games this weekend -- the Arizona Cardinals at the Seattle Seahawks costs $125 and the New York Jets at the New England Patriots go for $157 – it’s laughable.

Heck, even tickets to the game between the struggling Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers costs at least $30.

Since the ticket vendor Stubhub’s prices are constantly changing and there’s no public archive of ticket prices, it’s tough to tell if that price is one of the all-time lows. Still, it’s noteworthy.

We thought it would be fun to compile a list of activities that cost more than this Chargers game (assuming you would want to hop on a plane to Cleveland).

The San Diego Gulls’ next game the day after Christmas costs $13.

A movie at AMC costs $13.69.

Stand-up paddle board rentals at Mission Bay cost $15.

Harbor tours around San Diego’s bay cost $12.

A footlong roast beef Subway sandwich costs $7.75.

A cocktail at most restaurants and bars costs more than $6.

What else are we missing? What costs more than the next Chargers game? Let us know in the comments below.