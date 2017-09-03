Irma Sends Stormy Weather to SD Beaches Labor Day Weekend

Tropical Storm Irma brought unusually tropical weather to the coastline and forced the National Weather Service to issue a Beach Hazard Statement.

As lifeguards stayed on high alert, beachgoers at Mission Beach dealt with sticky air and wet sand.

“It's unusual to say the least, especially on Labor Day weekend,” City of San Diego Lifeguard, Andy Lerum, said. “The storm's just now starting to arrive, we're starting to see the ground completely wet on the boardwalk."

The stormy weather didn’t stop most people from getting in the water though.

Dawn Williams and her family wanted a break from the heat out in Escondido.

“[I’ve] never been to the beach in the rain before, but it's still nice considering the weather. The weather's been hot!" she said.

The Beach Hazard statement warned of possible thunder and lightning at the coast, erratic surf and strong rip currents.

Lifeguards were monitoring the situation in case they had to close areas or rescue people from the water.