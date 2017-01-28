On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel from Iran. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports on the bride's story. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Is Nassim Alisobhani excited about her wedding?

“I think I counted it was like 110,” Alisobhani tells NBC 7.

That's days...yes – she has a countdown clock. It's May 20th, for those who don't want to do the math.

“She's a planner - finishing her third year of law school. She's detail oriented,” Alisobhani’s mother says of her daughter who also lives in Orange County.

The bride, an Iranian-American Muslim, and her Jewish fiancé thought figuring out how to combine each family’s religious traditions into their wedding would be the hardest part, but after inviting more than 400 guests and finding the perfect venue, it’s likely nearly one-third of Alisobhani and her fiancé’s guests - Alisobhani’s Iranian-born family - may be banned from coming.

“Everything is so uncertain right now,” she says.

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel from Iran and six other majority-Muslim countries, as well as temporarily suspending the U.S. refugee program.

“It's heartbreaking,” Alisobhani says. “Part of the reason I wanted a huge wedding was so all of my family could be together … My mom came here in 1977 and her siblings haven't been in one place since she left Iran.”

At her mother’s wedding in 1986 almost none of her family was able to attend for the same reason. Now her wedding is the family's chance at a do-over.

“I think it's more certain that they are not coming than them coming, which is just devastating,” she says emotionally.

Alisobhani says they tried to prepare for stricter rules: Members of her family who didn't have green cards applied for visas.

“Now, they just halted it completely,” she laments. “I don't know what's going to happen.”

This new ban, she explains, is part of a stigma her family has tried to shed for years. “Most of them left Iran as a result of the revolution and so to basically to be tied back to this regime is just so heartbreaking because it's just not fair to them.”