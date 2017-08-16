Intruder Shot in Highland Valley Home

A homeowner living near San Pasqual Valley called 911 early Wednesday saying he had shot an intruder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A man and a woman met deputies when they arrived at the home on Highland Valley Road at 1:30 a.m.

The home is located in a rural area with wineries and ranches south of State Route 78 and east of Interstate 15.

The couple told deputies one of them shot the man as he was breaking into the home.

The suspect said he was being chased or waiting on a taxi and wanted to wait inside the home, the couple told deputies.

The male homeowner refused to let the man in but the suspect broke down the door and forced his way in, deputies said.

The homeowner shot the suspect several times. At least one of the bullets struck the suspect in the upper body.

The suspect had barricaded himself in the master bedroom, according to the homeowners. The couple’s two teenage daughters were also inside the house, in a different bedroom.

The suspect went down inside the home. Emergency personnel rushed the man to a nearby hospital.

Deputies rushed into the house and got the teenagers out. They then surrounded the master bedroom and called the suspect out, officials said.

The suspect, identified as a 28-year old man, complied with commands to exit the room, deputies said.

The suspect was wounded by multiple gunshots and was taken to Palomar Hospital.

He has been released from the hospital and was booked into custody for an unrelated warrant, deputies said.

He will also face charges including residential burglary, vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to deputies.

No other information was available.

