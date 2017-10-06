Raw news helicopter video of the end of a police pursuit in Pacific Beach on Friday. The suspect, accused of burglary, led SDPD officers on a high-speed pursuit along southbound I-5 from Carmel Valley, tossing a bag out the window on the freeway. (Published 19 minutes ago)

A suspected burglar seen running from a home in Del Mar Friday hopped into a car and led police on a high-speed chase down Interstate 5, throwing a bag out the window on the freeway as officers zeroed in on him.

A housekeeper saw the man running from a home in Del Mar just after 10:30 a.m. and called police. Undercover and patrol units with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) saw the suspect’s car and, at around 10:40 a.m., tried to stop him on southbound I-5 near Carmel Valley.

The suspect refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit on the freeway, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph. The suspect exited at Balboa Avenue and Mission Bay Drive and stopped the car on Culver Street near Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach. There, the SDPD said he threw the car keys out of the window and surrendered to officers.

Investigators said the suspect threw a bag out the window on I-5 during the chase. Officers are recovering that bag to see what was inside – and whether it was something stolen from that home in Del Mar.

No one was hurt in the chase. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.