International Cottage Opens Doors to Young Syrian Refugees

The House of France at Balboa Park’s International Cottages will open for several hours Sunday to 25 Syrian refugee students living in San Diego.

The students, who are all eight to 12 years old, will play games and enjoy French pastries donated by Bread &Cie. and the Carlsbad French Pastry Café.

The event is in cooperation with the Arab Youth Collective, a nonprofit that provides support for Syrian refugees in San Diego.

The event lasts from 2 to 4 p.m.