Intense Heat in Store for San Diego

NBC 7 Jodi Kodesh describes Monday forecast for San Diego County as being very dry and intensely hot.

Intense heat was in the forecast for San Diego County and much of Southern California Monday.

“Because we are so high temperature-wise and we are very, very dry that is why our fire danger is elevated today,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said.

Temperatures in the desert were expected to peak at 95 while the mountains will see temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Coastal communities could see temperatures in the 90s.

Kodesh said the region will receive winds from the north and the east - what is described as a Santa Ana airflow. However, strong winds will not accompany the dry weather.

(Published 3 hours ago)

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly Tuesday before the weather cools downs significantly toward the middle of the week.



