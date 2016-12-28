An inmate found critically injured in his cell at a San Diego prison on Christmas Day died Tuesday, and officials say his cellmate is the suspect in the possible homicide.

On Wednesday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed that inmate Robert Charleston, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) in Otay Mesa on Dec. 25.

Staffers found Charleston just before 9:30 p.m.; he was taken to a local hospital where he died two days later.

The CDCR said the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Officials at RJD have determined Charleston’s cellmate, Michael LaBrunda, 42, is the suspect involved in the inmate’s death. LaBrunda is currently being housed in the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit while the case is under investigation.

According to the CDCR, LaBrunda, of Los Angeles County, has been imprisoned since April 19, 2012. He is serving a 50-year to life sentence for one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Charleston – who also came to the CDCR from Los Angeles County and was booked on Aug. 20, 2009 – was serving a 14-year sentencing for resisting and deterring an officer with threats and violence. He was slated to parole in January 2020, the CDCR said.

The investigation into the inmate’s death behind bars is ongoing. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the San Diego County Coroner’s Office are aiding in the investigation. The CDCR said the Office of the Inspector General was notified of the inmate’s death.

The RJD, which opened in 1987, houses approximately 3,000 minimum- to-high-security inmates and employs 1,850 people.

The prison made headlines earlier this month after a group of inmates somehow filmed their own version of the “Mannequin Challenge” behind bars, which wound up being posted online. The video showed inmates holding cellphones, which are not allowed in prison. Officials said that incident was also under investigation.