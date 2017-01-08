4 Injured as Flames Tear Through Spring Valley House Fire | NBC 7 San Diego
4 Injured as Flames Tear Through Spring Valley House Fire

By Samantha Tatro

    Firefighters worked to put out a structure fire in Spring Valley on Jan. 8, 2017.

    Four people were injured when a well-involved structure fire tore through a Spring Valley home Sunday, Cal Fire officials said.

    The fire broke out on the 10000 block of Don Pico Road at approximately 12 p.m., Cal Fire Spokesman Isaac Sanchez said. 

    When crews arrived on scene, they found a fully-involved house fire and began defensive efforts to reduce the spread. The flames were put out approximately an hour later. 

    Three victims suffered minor burn injuries and a fourth civilian suffered smoke inhalation. 

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published at 12:41 PM PST on Jan 8, 2017 | Updated at 4:24 PM PST on Jan 8, 2017

