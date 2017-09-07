Employees at the Linda Vista Recreational Center stepped in to break up a group of juveniles fighting, San Diego police said.

The fight happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at 7064 Levant Street, right off the Gennessee Avenue and Linda Vista Road intersection.

A caller reported a group of youths fighting at the center, police said. Police on scene told NBC 7 two juveniles were fighting, and two others quickly got involved.

A security guard and other County employees rushed to break up the fight, police said.

When someone stepped in, at least one juvenile brandished a knife and bat, police said. The items were not used, and no one was injured.

No other information was available.