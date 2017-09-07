Employees Break Up Group of Juveniles Fighting at Linda Vista Rec Center: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
Employees Break Up Group of Juveniles Fighting at Linda Vista Rec Center: PD

By Samantha Tatro

    Employees at the Linda Vista Recreational Center stepped in to break up a group of juveniles fighting, San Diego police said. 

    The fight happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at 7064 Levant Street, right off the Gennessee Avenue and Linda Vista Road intersection. 

    A caller reported a group of youths fighting at the center, police said. Police on scene told NBC 7 two juveniles were fighting, and two others quickly got involved. 

    A security guard and other County employees rushed to break up the fight, police said. 

    When someone stepped in, at least one juvenile brandished a knife and bat, police said. The items were not used, and no one was injured. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

