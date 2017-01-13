Injured Dog up for Adoption at Local Shelter

A dog suffering from a severed leg injury after being hit by a car was up for adoption following recovery, the County Animal Services announced Friday.

The terrier mix, named Solei, was injured around Christmas last year. A neighbor called County Animal Services after noticing she appeared to have a broken leg.

Solei was left untreated because her owner claimed he did not have the money for treatment.

According to Lt. Mitchell Levy with the County Animal Services, Solei would have died from an infection if her injury had been left untreated.

Solei's leg was amputated and she has recovered enough to walk, the County Animal Services said.

If you are interested in adopting her, you can fill out an online application and drop it off at a shelter by 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The owner could be charge with animal cruelty and may face up to three years in prison or a fine up to $20,000.