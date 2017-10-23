Man Drives Up to Student, Exposes Himself, Drives Off: SDCCD

San Diego City College officials are warning students after a man drove up to a female student, exposed himself, and then drove off -- only to come back seconds later.

The indecent exposure happened around 8 a.m. Monday as the female student was sitting on the curb in the 1400 block of C Street in Downtown San Diego, according to the safety alert sent to students.

The man drove up to the student, opened the door of his car and flashed her, authorities said.

He then closed his door and drove off -- only to return 30 seconds later, driving toward the victim again, officials said.

When the victim noticed the man was coming back, she grabbed her purse and walked away, officials said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with short, black hair. He was clean-shaven and last seen wearing a brown shirt.

At the time, he was driving an older model, silver, four-door car with a San Diego Community College District parking permit hanging from the rear-view mirror.

The incident is under investigation. If you have information about crimes which have occurred, or may occur on or near campus, you can report them by calling College Police at (619) 388-6405, the San Diego Police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

No further information is available.