Extra security is in place at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego this morning, after the school was made aware of a concerning message.

In an email sent to students’ families Tuesday 4:08 p.m., Principal Mary Beth Kastan said the message was found written at the athletic fields.

School officials and law enforcement were immediately notified.

“There has been no direct threat to the school,” Kastan wrote. “As a precautionary measure, additional Sheriffs will be on campus on Wednesday, November 1. Classes are continuing as scheduled.”

First period is set to being at 7:25 a.m. and second period will start at 8:25 a.m.

No other information was available.

