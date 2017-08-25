Increased Fire Danger With Coming Heat Wave

As firefighters prepare for rising temperatures Friday, they’re also reminding the public about fire safety.

A heat wave will start Saturday.

“Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year,“ said NBC 7 Llarisa Abreu weather anchor.

Cal Fire Captain Isaac Sanchez said most fires are caused by people.

“It’s not necessarily anything criminal in nature, but a malfunctioning vehicle, or somebody doing their defensible space clearance,” said Sanchez. “We’ll possibly, eventually have a vegetation fire that could grow to something large and destructive.”

Some safety tips from firefighters: have 100 feet of defensible space around your house, remove all dying vegetation from your yard, make sure trees are not hanging over your home, and place a screen over your chimney.

“What we recommend is doing that clearing early in the morning before the sun has a chance to heat those fuels up and it dries out,” said Sanchez. “When you are doing your defensible space clearout, have a water source nearby, in the event that you inadvertently start a fire.”

Sanchez said it's also important to make sure your neighors are practicing fire safety.

“Let them know that there is a concern. Defensible space is enforceable for your property and around your home, but once the property line is crossed it takes a cooperative effort,” explained Sanchez.