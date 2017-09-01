Weekend Weather May Call for Umbrellas and Sandbags in SD

Despite the recent heat wave, the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rains, winds and thunderstorms over the weekend.

San Diego County will be providing sandbags at various locations for those who want to prevent property damage, according to a county statement.

Sandbags are useful for directing water away from property and reducing erosion, which can clog storm drains and damage roadways, according to a county statement.

The sandbags will be provided by the San Diego County’s Department of Public Works, Cal Fire and San Diego County Fire Authority at no cost, according to the County News Center.

Some locations may require people to bring their own shovels to fill the bags, offer just the bags, or offer both, so those interested are encouraged to call and check with the location.

Sand and Bags

• Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road. Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346

• Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020

• De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)

• De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

• Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024

• Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)

• Julian: 1587 Highway 78, Julian, CA 92036 P: 760-765-0511

• Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701

• Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107

• Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

• Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243

• Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605

• Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-9113





Bags Only:

• Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

• Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512

• Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516

• Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

• Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001

• Deer Springs: 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820

• Descanso: 9718 River Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-4731

• Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391

• Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

• Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

• Portrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

• Ramona (Witch Creek): 27330 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-1448

• Ramona: 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914

• Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)

For more information on how to protect your property from flooding visit the County Office of Emergency Services website.



