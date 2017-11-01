Imperial Beach Mayor Calls For Federal Investigation After Tijuana Sewage Spill

“We are protesting the fact that our federal government and state agencies in Tijuana have let us down,” said Mayor Serge Dedina at a press conference Wednesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

The mayor of Imperial Beach, Serge Dedina, and other city leaders are calling for a federal investigation after they say sewage spilled from Mexico into U.S. waters, sickening surfers.

In a press conference Wednesday the mayor said he was one of the surfers that became ill after the sewage spill.

Dedina said the event in question happened October 26 when pollution from Playas de Tijuana was present, evidenced by a strong odor, on the beachfront along the border.

“You could see it in the water and you could taste it,” said Zach Plopper, who became ill after surfing that day.

Dedina said authorities in Baja California have covered up the pollution and deny that a spill happened.

Dedina is calling for real time information on sewage spills from Mexican federal authorities.

"We are asking for State Department investigation into this sewage spill that significantly impacted public health in Imperial Beach,” said Dedina. “Like the massive February spill, it appears that authorities in Baja California who run the sewage agency, CESPT, are more concerned with covering up pollution than protecting public health."



