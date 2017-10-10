A joyride involving three teenagers in a stolen car ended with police officers on their tail and the teens slamming into a tree in San Diego’s Skyline area.

The teens were driving westbound on Imperial Avenue near 69th Street in a car that had been reported stolen at around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. Officers tried to pull the car over but the teenager behind the wheel fled, traveling two more blocks before losing control and crashing into a tree on Imperial Avenue at 67th Street, near Encanto Park.

The driver suffered minor injuries, while the rear passenger suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The third teen was not hurt. Police said alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.



