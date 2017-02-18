Immigrant Solidarity March to Be Held at Waterfront Park

After some San Diego businesses closed their doors on Thursday to participate in the nationwide “Day without Immigrants” strike, another pro-immigrant movement is scheduled for Saturday.

The Immigrants Make America Great March, which begins at 11 a.m, was created in an effort to support immigrants and refugees.

The event will begin with a rally at Waterfront Park, followed by a march to the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher and San Diego City Councilman David Alvarez are expected to give speeches there.

After the speeches conclude at the Federal Building, the march will continue on through downtown.

Another Immigrants Make America Great March is also being held in Los Angeles.