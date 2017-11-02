Illegal Marijuana Dispensary Raided in Vista

The San Diego Sheriff's Department raided an illegal marijuana dispensary in Vista after attaining a search warrant Tuesday.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a Vista Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Unit served a search warrant to Top Shop 30 Cap, an illegal dispensary off Francis Drive in Vista, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Over 234 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were seized.

The shop had been under investigation for months after numerous citizen complaints.

In addition to the marijuana, sheriff's deputies also seized U.S. currency of an undisclosed amount. The city’s code enforcement, building inspector and fire inspector helped with the operation, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation into the illegal operation is still ongoing, according to a statement.