Daniel Evaristo Soto-Hernandez, 35, was transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities by San Diego-based officers.

San Diego-based ICE officers transferred a man accused of a homicide in Tijuana over to Mexican authorities, announced U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday.

"This was a callous and a ruthless act of violence," said Gregory J. Archambeault, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations’ San Diego (ERO), in a statement.

According to ICE, the suspect wanted in his native country was turned over last Friday to Mexican law enforcement officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Daniel Evaristo Soto-Hernandez, 35, was turned over to Mexican authorities by officers from the ERO Special Response Team, confirmed ICE.

Soto faces charges for a fatal shooting back in Nov. 10, 2015 in the Colonia Jardin Dorado neighborhood of Tijuana, stated the Mexican arrest warrant issued Feb. 9.

"Foreign fugitives should be on notice, if you attempt to escape justice by fleeing to the United States, we will seek you out and use our unique authorities to send you home to answer for your alleged crimes," said Archambeault.

The alleged homicide happened when Soto got into an argument with the victim over a motorcycle payment, according to Mexican authorities. As tension rose, Soto pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who died on his way to the hospital.

Soto was taken to the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in January 2016 on a visitor visa, according to the Department of Homeland Security databases. He was authorized to stay in the U.S. for one month.

The next day, Soto was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety in Carson County, Texas, for the possession of methamphetamine, according to ICE.

On Aug. 22, 2016, Soto was convicted of felony charges for drug possession and sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

ERO officers first found Soto at the federal prison in Big Spring, Texas, according to ICE. After his release from federal prison, he was transferred to the Otay Mesa Detention Facility.

San Diego-based ICE authorities were alerted to Soto's outstanding homicide warrant by Mexican authorities on May 9.

On June 2, ICE executed an administrative removal order to repatriate Soto to Mexico.