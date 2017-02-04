The scene of the crash on northbound I-805 at Murray Ridge on Feb. 4, 2017.

Firefighters rushed to northbound Interstate 805 Saturday morning to help a driver who crashed his semi-truck into a center divide on the freeway.

The collision happened around 11:15 a.m. at I-805 and Murray Ridge. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said the driver hit the median, and another vehicle was also involved in the crash.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews helped pull the driver out of the semi-truck. The driver in the other vehicle was also trapped, and crews worked to also get that person out safely.

Photo credit: NBC 7 San Diego

CHP officials issued a traffic alert on northbound I-805 at Murray Ridge following the crash, saying the big rig was blocking the two left lanes. Traffic was at single-digit speeds, backed up from Interstate 8, CHP officials said.

At 12:15 p.m., officials confirmed the drivers of both vehicles were out. No further details on their conditions were immediately released.

The accident is under investigation.

