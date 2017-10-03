After the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, stories of heroism emerge. NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe and Liberty Zabala report. (Published 2 hours ago)

When dozens of rounds of gunfire rained down on a crowd enjoying the final day of a country music festival, one 17-year-old teenager ran into the terror instead of away from it, saving dozens.

"As everyone ran away from the gunshots, I ran toward them, trying to find anybody that I could that was injured, couldn’t walk, wasn’t breathing, wasn’t responding," Bailey Thompson, a 17-year-old training in the Army, told NBC 7.

Thompson dogged bullets coming from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel as he rushed to find wounded victims, loading them into the back of his truck and rushing them to safety.

He used whatever he had on him -- his belt, another person's belt, his shoelaces, his shirt -- to stop bleeding and help victims.

Victims stacked in the bed of his truck, Thompson rushed them to the hospital.

Then, he went back to the scene of the concert to save more.

Thompson helped rescue 26 to 28 victims and helped load others into ambulances.

But sadly, not everyone he helped made it through. By Monday afternoon, 59 victims were dead and 527 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"Unfortunately, I had one male bleed out in the bed of my truck and two others that I helped load into an ambulance passed away also," he recalled. "Just a sad reality of what happened."

He said his parents raised him to do the right thing, even when no one is watching.

"I’m glad that I acted the way I acted and that a lot of other people acted as well," he said. "I hope that treatment goes well, I hope that everybody stays safe, and I pray for your families."

But despite the fact that he saved dozens, Thompson said, he still feels guilty for the lives he could not save.

"I just want to apologize to the families of the people I could not save," Thompson said.

Even though he risked his own life to save others, Thompson does not consider himself a hero.

"I don’t feel like a hero," he said. "I was doing what was right."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.