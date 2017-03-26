A man suffered serious injuries Saturday evening when he jumped to defend his wife, he had been accosted on the street by three suspects, San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) Sergeant Jeremy Sheppard said.

The assault happened around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard in Spring Valley, near a bus stop and the El Kelton Shopping Center, right off State Route 125.

Three men accosted a pregnant woman walking on the sidewalk with her husband and two-year-old child, Sheppard said.

The husband stepped in to defend his wife, and from there, the fight escalated, Sheppard said.

At one point during the fight, one of the men grabbed a drainage cover and used it to hit the husband over the head, Sheppard said. He suffered head trauma.

One of the men was slashed with a sharp instrument and suffered severe injuries.

Two of the man and the husband were taken to local hospitals. A third man was detained for further questioning, Sheppard said.

The incident is under investigation.