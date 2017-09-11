If you'd like to make a difference in the lives of hurricane victims devastated by the powerful wrath of Harvey and Irma, the Red Cross is ready to train you.

In an effort to recruit more volunteers, the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties will hold training sessions for those interested in deploying to assist with hurricane relief.

Thousands of American Red Cross volunteers and employees are already working round the clock to help Gulf Coast residents affected by the destructive storms, said Red Cross officials.

The training sessions will be held in September on the 12, 19 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each session is located at the America Red Cross's headquarter in San Diego on 3950 Calle Fortunada.

Up to 100 people will receive training per session, according to the American Red Cross. You can register for the training sessions here.

Walk-ins will be accepted at first-come, first served. Red Cross officials said they will try to offer other arrangements for prospective volunteers if the sessions fill up.

In order to sign up for the training session, you must be 18 or older, able to complete a volunteer application and background check and commit to being deployed for 14 days, said Red Cross officials.

Volunteers also must be willing to work day or night shifts for 12 to 14 hours, be in good health and able to lift at least 25 pounds.

Once assigned to a task, volunteers must be available to leave within 48 hours, according to the Red Cross.