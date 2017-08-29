Hurricane Harvey Phone Bank San Diego NBC 7 Telemundo 20

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are working together to help those families and businesses devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

On Thursday, August 31, we will work with the American Red Cross to help raise much-needed funds to send to those Texans who are suffering in the aftermath of this powerful storm.

We will be hosting a live phone bank from 4 to 7 p.m. on all local newscasts - on both NBC 7 and Telemundo 20.

We’ll share the phone number on the day of the phone bank so you can be a part of this effort.



