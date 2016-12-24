Hundreds of Local Children Receive Bikes for Christmas

Hundreds of South Bay children will be riding a new bike on Christmas morning, thanks to the charity, “Christmas with Kids.” The annual bike giveaway in National City has been going on for five decades. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has the story. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

Hundreds of South Bay children will be riding a new bike on Christmas morning, thanks to the charity, “Christmas with Kids.” The annual bike giveaway in National City has been going on for five decades.

On Christmas Eve morning, dozens of families lined up in the cold weather to get a wristband ahead of the bike giveaway.

“I look forward to get a new bicycle cause my old one broke,” said 10-year-old Michael Taylor. Michael didn’t mind waiting in line for hours to get his wristband. “I feel like it’s definitely worth it because even though you’re in a line and you have to wait for something, it’s worth it because you get something in the end."

The bike giveaway is an annual tradition started by the late Frank King. After his death in 2008, King’s family, and his friends in the biker community, kept the event going. The goal is to hand out 200 bikes this year.

“1978 is when I started coming down,” said Brian Trum, one of the event’s organizers. “We used to give out 25 bicycles and me and my friends used to paint them ourselves,” Trum added.

Some parents spent the stormy night waiting in line for a wristband.

“At 1:30 am, it was heavy rain and my tent flew away,” said Tessie Amante, a mother from South San Diego. “I got so wet last night, but for my kids I’m going to do everything,” Amante added.