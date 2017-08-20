Hundreds Unite for Anti-Hate Rally in Hillcrest

Hundreds of people showed up in Hillcrest Sunday to support the “United Intersections of Justice Rally,” condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

The rally, which started at the Hillcrest Pride flag, brought together dozens of community and social groups. Several council members also showed up to support the message of unity.

Their main message was to stand against hate, anti-Semitism, racism and homophobia – in the wake of the violent protest in Charlottesville last weekend.

"We want to send the clear message that if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. We will not be divided we will stand united, and move this country forward,” Assemblymember Todd Gloria told NBC 7.

The rally also had a booth to get people registered to vote because organizers said it’s about more than protesting, it’s about getting involved.

"Regardless of your political affiliation, your race, your age, your ethnicity, your gender your natural origin, we can all agree that hate is wrong, hate is bad. We’re all about love, justice and equality."







