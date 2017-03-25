The San Diego Audubon Society (SDAS) hosted hundreds of San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) employees and their families in restoring the habitat for the California Least Terns in Mission Bay on Saturday morning.

According to SDAS, the California Least Tern is a shorebird that nests on beaches. They migrate with limited range from northern Baja California to as far as the San Francisco Bay.

The habitat restoration event is part of SDAS’ multi-year coastal dune restoration project, which is supported by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG).

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service warn that if the terns’ nesting sites throughout California are not thoroughly protected, habitat loss and predators could cause the shorebirds' population to decline.

Every year, SDAS volunteers donate over 2,000 hours to remove invasive weeds and make these sites tern-ready before the birds arrive to breed in mid-April.