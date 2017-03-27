Humphrey's Makes Splash With 2017 Lineup

Musician Sheryl Crow announced on her website that she has adopted a second child. "I have some exciting news to share with you guys-Wyatt has a new little brother! Levi James was born April 30th" Crow wrote.

The San Diego Music Awards might have left Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay this year, but some of the best shows of the year have not.

Coming up in April, Humphrey's hosts everyone from Los Angeles indie-pop phenom Banks, to yacht-rock grand-daddies Steely Dan to the classic folk-rock legend David Crosby.

Live: The Beach Boys

Now, I don’t know if you’ve been keeping up on your Netflix music documentaries like I have, but 2012's "Searching for Sugar Man" profiles the unexpected South African popularity of Detroit-based singer/songwriter Rodriguez, despite him being virtually unknown in America. He's playing Humphrey's just the day before Melissa Etheridge at the end of May.

June brings a little something different as Ziggy Marley and King Crimson offer bright spots on the calendar for the month, and Humphrey's follows them up with the Temptations and the Four Tops in July.

Head spinning yet? Good, because Huey Lewis & the News, America, Indigo Girls, the Beach Boys and City and Colour all round out late summer and fall.

And these are all just the shows you didn't already know about. Remember that Father John Misty and Willie Nelson’s shows at Humphrey's are also coming up quickly.

