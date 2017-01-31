Human Trafficking Operation Reclaim and Rebuild

Anyone who attempts to buy a human for sex in San Diego should expect "a visit at the sheriff's inn" instead of a citation, a top prosecutor said Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers across Southern California worked together last week to target people who purchase humans for sex in an investigation dubbed "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild."

The effort targeted men who buy human beings for sex, as products, Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan said.

Investigators posted ads for sex online offering sex for money. An adult peace officer posed as a minor in the undercover operation.

When potential buyers showed up to a hotel expecting to buy a person for sex, law enforcement officers took them into custody.

Stephan said 142 men were arrested, accused of soliciting prostitution. She said 28 children were rescued by officers.

The illegal sex trade is believed to generate $810 million annually, making it the second-largest criminal industry in San Diego County. Illegal narcotics is the top criminal industry, Stephan said.

In Southern California, 36 men were arrested and accused of pimping, officials said.

Most of those arrested were married with children at home, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Assistant Sheriff Mike Barnett said. Their occupations ranged from unemployment to highly compensated professional careers, he said.

The men will face misdemeanors however they were not simply cited and released. Each suspect was handcuffed and jailed for the offense, Stephan said.

“The days of citation are gone. They should expect to have a visit at the sheriff’s inn,” she said.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.