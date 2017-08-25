How Locals Can Donate to Sailors of the USS John McCain

Republic of Singapore Navy's RSS Brave, right, sails off from Tuas naval base on a search and rescue mission for USS John S. McCain's missing sailors on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 in Singapore. Aircraft and ships from the navies of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia are searching seas east of Singapore where the collision between USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker happened early Monday. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The Red Cross of San Diego is accepting local donations for victims of the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.

Ten sailors went missing and five others were injured in the accident, which occurred Monday as the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port call.

Two bodies of sailors have been discovered so far, officials with the Navy confirmed.

The collision Monday ripped a gash in the McCain hull, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms. The destroyer is now in port in Singapore.

The Red Cross has teamed up with the Navy to provide sailors from the ship with clothing and shelter.

Officials with the Red Cross said many of the sailors on board lost all of their possessions in the crash, including laptops, phones and clothing. Some of the sailors from the USS McCain have been in their same uniforms for days, according to volunteers.

The Red Cross added that monetary donations are best, as the Navy has provided many of the essentials to the sailors.

The commander of the 7th Fleet was fired this week after four accidents this year raised questions about its operations. The firing of Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, a three-star admiral, was a rare dismissal of a high-ranking officer for operational reasons.

If you could like to donate you can click here.