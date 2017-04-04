Fire Damages Mission Hills Home | NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Damages Mission Hills Home
Fire Damages Mission Hills Home

By NBC 7 Staff

    Firefighters battled a house fire in Mission Hills that initially threatened nearby homes.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to Fort Stockton Drive where a home was engulfed in flames.

    The neighborhood is located north of Washington Street and east of Interstate 5.

    Firefighters and San Diego police rushed to get neighbors to safety.

    Images: Mission Hills House Fire

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

