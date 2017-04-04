Fire Damages Mission Hills Home

Firefighters battled a house fire in Mission Hills that initially threatened nearby homes.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to Fort Stockton Drive where a home was engulfed in flames.

The neighborhood is located north of Washington Street and east of Interstate 5.

Firefighters and San Diego police rushed to get neighbors to safety.

Images: Mission Hills House Fire

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

