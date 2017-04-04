Fire Damages Mission Hills Home

Firefighters battled a house fire in Mission Hills that initially threatened nearby homes.
San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to Fort Stockton Drive where a home was engulfed in flames.
The neighborhood is located north of Washington Street and east of Interstate 5.
Firefighters and San Diego police rushed to get neighbors to safety.
No other information was available.
