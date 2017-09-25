Compost Pile Fire Spreads to Home

A fire sparked in a compost pile outside of a San Diego home Monday and spread to the structure, San Diego police said.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. at the home on Abbotshill Road in the Birdland neighborhood, east of Interstate 805 and west of State Route 163.

Reports of smoke showing in the sky alerted San Diego police to the fire.

San Diego police said a woman called 911 reporting the side of her home was on fire. Compost outside of the home caught fire and flames were spreading to the wall and the structure, police said.

City News Service reports at least four engines were dispatched to battle the blaze.