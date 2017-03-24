Hot Chocolate Run: Anticipate Road Closures from Gaslamp to North Park

The Hot Chocolate Run, coined as America’s Sweetest Race, will bring chocolate-y goodness and road closures to San Diego on March 26.

The Hot Chocolate race features a 15K and 5K run option, and is a chance for runners to enrich their training programs and to run for chocolate, according to the Hot Chocolate Run.

As thousands of runners fill the streets of San Diego, the following is a list of some of the street closures:

• K Street from 11th Avenue

• 14th Street from Imperial Avenue to K Street

• J Street from Park Boulevard to 14th Street

• 13th Street from K Street to Island Avenue

• Island Avenue to Broadway, 14th Street and 15th Street

• I-5 North Exit B Street/Pershing Drive

• C Street

• B Street

• Pershing Drive from 19th Street to Florida Drive

• Florida Drive from Pershing Street to Upas Street

• Upas Street to 26 th Street

• I-5 South Exit B Street/Pershing Drive

Both runs begin in Petco Park, with the 5K at 6:45 a.m., and the 15K at 7:40 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to get involved by cheering the racers along the course, according to the Hot Chocolate Run website.

For a full list of all the road closures and closure times, the Chocolate Run’s interactive Road Closure Map is available here.