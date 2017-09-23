You could say Gavin Lodge is head over heels for his new fiancee Katrina Smith.

The couple took a hot air balloon ride Saturday evening, and Lodge planned to propose before they landed.

But their ride took an unexpected turn because of the winds, and they ended up crash landing in the Walker neighborhood across the street from San Diego Miramar College.

Lodge, Smith and their pilot were able to get out of the balloon without injury.

The couple told NBC 7 this was an engagement they will never forget.

Check back on this breaking story for updates.



