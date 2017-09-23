Hot Air Balloon Crash Lands in Mira Mesa Neighborhood - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Hot Air Balloon Crash Lands in Mira Mesa Neighborhood

The couple said they are thankful the pilot had everything under control

By Brie Stimson and Astrid Solorzano

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hot Air Balloon Crash Lands in Mira Mesa Neighborhood
    Jason Dickman

    You could say Gavin Lodge is head over heels for his new fiancee Katrina Smith. 

    The couple took a hot air balloon ride Saturday evening, and Lodge planned to propose before they landed.

    But their ride took an unexpected turn because of the winds, and they ended up crash landing in the Walker neighborhood across the street from San Diego Miramar College.

    Lodge, Smith and their pilot were able to get out of the balloon without injury.

    The couple told NBC 7 this was an engagement they will never forget. 

    Check back on this breaking story for updates. 


    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices