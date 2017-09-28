A group of conference attendees claims they got violently ill from a dessert bar at the Hotel Del Coronado back in April.

The group of healthcare professionals is suing the hotel after a California Department of Public Health (CDPH) investigation found they were infected with norovirus, likely from a truffle station with a chocolate dipping bowl at the Hotel Del Coronado.

The California Department of Public Health investigative report is included as an exhibit in the lawsuit.

It says there were 77 probable cases of norovirus from the Hotel Del Coronado "truffles bar," in April 2017.

A spokeswoman for the Hotel Del Coronado sent the following statement, which confirms the hotel was under a different management company during the incident.



"Since joining Curio Collection by Hilton in July 2017, the Hotel Del Coronado has enhanced its culinary offerings for guests and visitors, including using locally sourced ingredients to create a high-quality dining experience," said Sara Baumann, the director of public relations.



"Our Team Members are trained in proper food preparation and serving practices, and the hotel makes every effort to ensure that all practices and standards are in line with strict health and hygiene protocols. While we cannot comment on pending or possible litigation, the safety and comfort of our guests and team members is of paramount importance."

Lab tests confirmed norovirus in at least two guests, according to the California Department of Public Health investigation.

The conference was held as a health industry event, sponsored by Healthgrades.

Hospital administrators and those who work with administrators were among those who got violently ill, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims about 90 people from the conference had stomach flu-like symptoms after a conference dining event at the hotel.

It also says several of the attendees were confirmed to be infected with norovirus, a highly contagious viral disease that causes vomiting and diarrhea within 72 hours of exposure.

The source of the exposure was determined to be a truffle stand that had a chocolate dipping station, according to the CDPH report.

According to the lawsuit, people who got sick missed a significant portion of the expensive conference and were unable to enjoy the accommodations at the Hotel del Coronado.

It says some received IVs and went to the hospital.

NBC 7 reached out to the outside management company, KSL Resorts, in charge during the conference, but has not received a response.

An attorney representing the plaintiffs said through a spokeswoman he was in a meditation on a different case Thursday but can answer questions about the lawsuit on Friday.