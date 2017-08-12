Horse Rescue Underway in Valley Center

Valley Center Fire crews are working with Sheriff’s deputies to rescue a horse that fell into the Hellhole Canyon Preserve.

The animal is at the bottom of the canyon in a 5-foot deep ditch.

The horse and 17-year-old rider were riding in the canyon just before sunset when the horse fell on the rider. She was assisted out of the canyon by helicopter and is being treated for minor injuries. County Animal Service’s Large Animal Rescue Team is now responding.



