The scene of a small brush fire on Avocado in El Cajon.

A small brush fire threatened more than a dozen homes on Cajon View Drive, south of El Cajon, Thursday evening.

Multiple crews from neighboring regions responded when the fire broke out around 7:35 p.m. near Avocado Avenue and Alzeda Drive, south of central El Cajon.

Ten to 15 homes were evacuated as the fire grew, but an hour later, crews contained the fire and mitigated the structure threat.

Avocado Avenue is closed between Chase Avenue and Fuerte Drive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators believe it may have been caused by an object thrown from a vehicle, based on a report made to police officers.

No other information was available.

