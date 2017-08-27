A homeowner checking on a home he had listed for sale found a stranger showering in one of his bathrooms Sunday, according to Chula Vista police.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., the homeowner went inside his property at 930 Cuyamaca Avenue after finding the air conditioning turned on when it was supposed to be off, according to the police report.

Once inside, he found doors closed that were normally left open and heard a shower running. The homeowner and his female companion then left the house and called police.

Police arrived on scene at about 10:30 a.m. and arrested a man who was showering in the house. After questioning, the man said he had climbed into the house through a window screen, and been there three other times for shelter and to shower.

Police found burglary tools, a meth pipe and beer among the suspect’s belongings.

Other items were found that did not belong to the suspect, suggesting other transients made use of the house.

Police suggested the owner take down the “For Sale” sign in front of the house, stating it can be a magnet for criminals.

The suspect was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a meth pipe. He was also on probation for previous crimes.