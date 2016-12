Stormy weather in San Diego just before Christmas Day brought rain, wind and cold temperatures.

On Thursday, the City of San Diego opened up shelters for the homeless community due to inclement weather.

People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and St. Vincent de Paul Village opened up their doors for people in Downtown San Diego. The shelters will be open through Mon. Dec. 26, the city said.

