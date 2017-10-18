A homeless man who killed an Oceanside resident who offered the convicted a place to spend the night will spend more than a decade in prison.

Ian Dewey Spencer previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Donald Ross, a 73-year-old man who opened his Oceanside home to Spencer on multiple occasions.

The slaying happened on April 18, 2017, in the 300 block of S. Myers Street., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a subject not breathing inside the apartment. When they arrived at the scene, they found Ross dead on the bedroom floor.

Ross' death was determined to be a homicide, police said.

Spencer was later arrested and charged with murder in connection to the homicide.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Dewey to the maximum sentence: 11 years and eight months in prison.